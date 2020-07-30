‘Morning walk’ amid lockdown makes Delhi zoo tiger more active

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While people continue to remain caged inside their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic fear, tigers at Delhi zoo seem to be experiencing more freedom and enjoying the time.

The zoo authorities on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, said the big cats have responded positively to the ‘morning walk’ initiate, under the Tiger Enrichment Programme, launched around a month ago that allows the animals to take a stroll and relax in the sun in their enclosures early in the morning.

According to the zoo administration, the initiative changed the release timing of tigers from 9 am to 6 am.

“We have been taking steps to keep the tigers agile. One such decision was taken to release the animals into enclosures from cages early in the morning, and the results have been encouraging. The animals have responded well to the changes. They are now more active,” Ramesh Pandey, director of the Delhi zoo, said.

​Tigers are also being given a variety of meats, such as chicken and mutton, so that the food does not get mundane, said another zoo official. Also, fresh platforms have been created inside their enclosures.

They have also been provided with jute balls hanging from a tree branch so that they can play with them, Pandey said.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, the zookeepers, especially the ones engaged taking care of big cats, were made aware of the rich heritage of the zoo and its connection with the tiger conservation programme in India.

The Delhi zoo is one of the oldest breeding centres for white tigers in the country. Currently, it houses six white and two Royal Bengal Tigers.

Change in timing does wonders



Earlier, the time to step out of their enclosures for tigers was 9.00 am, which was too late for them keeping in mind the rising temperatures, a zoo official said