STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Morning walk’ amid lockdown makes Delhi zoo tiger more active

​Tigers are also being given a variety of meats, such as chicken and mutton, so that the food does not get mundane, said another zoo official.

Published: 30th July 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tigers

The Delhi zoo houses six white and two Royal Bengal Tigers. (Representational Image)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While people continue to remain caged inside their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic fear, tigers at Delhi zoo seem to be experiencing more freedom and enjoying the time. 

The zoo authorities on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, said the big cats have responded positively to the ‘morning walk’ initiate, under the Tiger Enrichment Programme, launched around a month ago that allows the animals to take a stroll and relax in the sun in their enclosures early in the morning.

According to the zoo administration, the initiative changed the release timing of tigers from 9 am to 6 am. 

“We have been taking steps to keep the tigers agile. One such decision was taken to release the animals into enclosures from cages early in the morning, and the results have been encouraging. The animals have responded well to the changes. They are now more active,” Ramesh Pandey, director of the Delhi zoo, said. 

​ALSO READ | Male Tiger travels 300 km from Maharashtra to make Karnataka its new home

​Tigers are also being given a variety of meats, such as chicken and mutton, so that the food does not get mundane, said another zoo official. Also, fresh platforms have been created inside their enclosures.

They have also been provided with jute balls hanging from a tree branch so that they can play with them, Pandey said. 

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, the zookeepers, especially the ones engaged taking care of big cats, were made aware of the rich heritage of the zoo and its connection with the tiger conservation programme in India. 

The Delhi zoo is one of the oldest breeding centres for white tigers in the country. Currently, it houses six white and two Royal Bengal Tigers.

Change in timing does wonders

Earlier, the time to step out of their enclosures for tigers was 9.00 am, which was too late for them keeping in mind the rising temperatures, a zoo official said

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus Lockdown International Tiger Day
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp