New ventures in affordable COVID-19 testing kits

Numerous manufacturing companies switched to producing essential medical equipments to cope with the growing demand in Covid-era. The latest to join in are two Delhi-based companies. Collaborating with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is Corosure that is producing one of the capital’s affordable COVID-19 testing kits—COROIIT. Already available in hospitals and laboratories, the test kit has been produced by IIT Delhi and marketed by Jakan Impex, a marketing company.

“We got to know that IIT had developed a testing kit, validated by ICMR. So, we joined hands and started understanding their technology. Also, we wanted to deliver the best product in the market as the country required cheap and reliable testing kits to help control the pandemic,” says Jatin Goyal, MD, Jakan Impex and Corosure. The large-scale assembly and manufacturing of the kits is being carried out at a facility exclusively set up for COVID-19 testing kits at Faridabad.

“The kit is easily affordable as none of the parts are imported. It’s completely a ‘Make in India’ project,” adds Goyal. On the other hand, Jagdeep Khattar, an engineer with above 20 years of experience in the tooling industry, has ventured into producing Forehead Non- Contact InfraRed Thermometer. “All the experience of over more than 20 years has led to the development of thermometers in a systematic and organised approach considering the pandemic,” says Khattar, who is the MD of Health-N-Jig.

Quick and accurate, easy to switch between degree and Fahrenheit, high temperature alarm and three-inone measurement i.e. measures body, object as well as room temperature are the major features of the product. Khattar wants to continue this project even after the pandemic. “We are also in the process of adding specifications like self-calibration mode, Android application for data logging, compatible with all types of Thermopile sensor (Analog & Digital) and a host of other features,” he adds.