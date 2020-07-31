STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Night curfew removed as Delhi government presents 'Unlock 3' guidelines

Guided by the Central norms, hotels of Delhi are allowed to function normally and hospitality services, as already permitted under Centre’s guidelines.

Health workers conduct health survey from resident of identified containment zone at Delhi police colony in New Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There will be no night curfew in Delhi after the state government on Thursday took the decision with regard to ‘Unlock 3’.As part of the decisions taken under Unlock 3, the Delhi government decided to end imposition of night curfew that was earlier in operation from 10 pm to 5 am. These new guidelines will be effective after July 31.

Guided by the Central norms, hotels of Delhi are allowed to function normally and hospitality services, as already permitted under Centre’s guidelines.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been opening up the Delhi economy step-by-step since ‘Unlock 1’ was implemented bak in June 1. One such recent step was allowing hawkers to function from 10 am to 8 pm.

​CLCIK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

“People of Delhi have accepted big challenges in the past and have overcome them. We will accept and win this economic challenge as well” said Kejriwal.As a measure to kickstart the economy, street hawkers in the national capital will be permitted to function in the future without any limitations on operating hours. Delhi government has also allowed weekly markets to function on a trial basis for a week with social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures.

“The two crore citizens of Delhi have brought corona under control. However, we need to ensure social distancing and wear masks, because if we become complacent, corona might spike again. We now need to focus on how we can revive the economy of the national capital because many people have been affected due to shutting down of businesses and industries” said Kejriwal.

