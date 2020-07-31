COVID-19: Shops in Noida allowed to open this weekend in view of Raksha Bandhan
Sweet shops and those selling rakhis outside containment zones can conduct business during the weekend in Noida in view of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, officials said.
District Magistrate Suhas L Y asked residents and shopkeepers to take all precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing and wearing face covers during outdoor activities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Shops and markets remain closed during weekends in UP since lockdown-like restrictions have been clamped on outdoor activities from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays in view of the pandemic.
The restrictions are imposed as part of the state government’s concerted efforts towards screening and testing people for Covid-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases.