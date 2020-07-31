COVID-19: Shops in Noida allowed to open this weekend in view of Raksha Bandhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sweet shops and those selling rakhis outside containment zones can conduct business during the weekend in Noida in view of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, officials said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y asked residents and shopkeepers to take all precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing and wearing face covers during outdoor activities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Shops and markets remain closed during weekends in UP since lockdown-like restrictions have been clamped on outdoor activities from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays in view of the pandemic.

The restrictions are imposed as part of the state government’s concerted efforts towards screening and testing people for Covid-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases.