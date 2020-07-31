STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four committees to examine COVID-19 deaths in 11 Delhi hospitals

Panels set up by government will also provide hospital-wise recommendations on following SOPs and protocols

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The committees shall consist of senior doctors across the national capital. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order for the constitution of four committees to inspect 11 COVID hospitals (government and private) and give hospital-wise recommendations on following standard operating procedures and protocols.

The committees will also examine reasons behind deaths at the hospitals treating Corona patients in the national capital.

The order issued by the Health Department of the Delhi government noted, “It has been observed that the percentage of COVID-19 deaths vis-a-vis admissions and the percentage of COVID-19 deaths in wards in 11 hospitals, government and private, is on the higher side during the period 01 July 2020 till 23 July 2020.”

“The deaths due to corona in Delhi have come down. But it has to be reduced further. Today, we formed four committees of doctors which will inspect these hospitals and give suggestions: 1) Where there are still more deaths, 2) Where there are more deaths in wards, which means the patient was not taken to ICU on time,” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Hospitals such as Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, GTB Hospital, Max Hospital (Saket), St Stephens’ Hospital, RML Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and LNJP Hospital will be examined by these constituted committees consisting of senior doctors.

Earlier, the Health Department of the Delhi government had released data which showed that the number of deaths reported in Delhi from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reduced from 1,089 between June 1 and June 12 to 605 recorded between July 1 and July 12, a significant drop of 44.5 per cent.

As per the report, in the July period, the deaths recorded within 24 hours of hospital admission dropped to 15 per cent, down from the 34 per cent figure in the period of June.

The data also showed that the percentage of deaths recorded within four days of admission to hospitals witnessed a drop from 67 per cent to 35 per cent in the two periods.

Drop in percentage of COVID deaths

As per data provided by the Health Department of the state government, the number of deaths reported in Delhi from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reduced from 1,089 between June 1 and June 12 to 605 recorded between July 1 and July 12, a significant drop of 44.5 per cent
 

