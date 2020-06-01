STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP issues show-cause notice to four Delhi hospitals for not reporting COVID-19 deaths on time

All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung & Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospitals asked by Delhi govt to explain the reasons for delay in reporting Covid deaths.

People wearing masks stand outside RML Hospital in New Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Sunday issued show-cause notices to four major hospitals in the national capital over delay in reporting of Covid-19 deaths.

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospitals were asked to explain the reasons for delay in reporting the deaths in violation of the directions issued by the state health department and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority under the Disaster Management Act.

The action comes a day after health minister Satyendar Jain said the sudden increase in number of Covid fatalities in the capital was because of late reporting by a few hospitals. The Delhi government has been facing flak for alleged under reporting of deaths.

Three other hospitals — Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital — were also issued memorandums to explain the reasons for delay in reporting deaths and for the alleged violation of the directions issued by the government authorities.

LNJP hospital, which was recently at the centre of a row over mismatch of reported casualty figures, has been sent an advisory asking it to be careful in future. While AIIMS medical superintendent D K Sharma said there was a miscommunication on updating casualty count, his Safdarjung counterpart Balvinder Singh said there is nothing to hide about death figures.

‘Unlock’ guidelines in Delhi likely today
Lockdown in containment zones is likely to be extended till June 30. Opening of salons, shops in malls on an odd-even basis is being mulled. A decision on opening of cinema halls and gymnasium may be taken later. The Delhi government will come up with detailed guidelines for relaxations on Monday.

Nod likely for iimited religious activities  
Religious activities are likely to be allowed in neighbourhood religious places, though the ones which witness large footfall will remain closed for some more days, they said. People’s movement is likely to be prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am. At present, the timing of restriction is from 7 pm to 7 am.

Delhi figures

Fresh infections
1,295

Total cases
19,844

Death toll
473

Comments

