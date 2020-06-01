COVID-19: Here is detailed list of restricted, permitted activities for Delhiites as per 'Unlock 1'

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: As 'Unlock 1' comes into effect from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Kejriwal said the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases.



Things that will remain closed:

Metro Rail services

All schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions, etc., will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Hotels and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/government officials/healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities, and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations.

All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Spas

What about the containment zones in Delhi?

Containment zones-lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till June 30.

Containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW.

In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required.

Guidelines of MoHFW shall be taken into consideration for the above purpose.

What are the activities that are permitted with restrictions?

Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery and takeaway of food items.

Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with the condition that not more than 20 passengers shall be allowed at one time inside the bus.

In the case of buses, boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door.

Before entering into the bus, each passenger shall be screened through a thermal gun on 'best effort' basis.

The Transport Department shall deploy an adequate number of bus marshals inside each bus at all times for maintaining social distancing inside the bus and restricting the number of passengers to 20.

The transportation of passengers, other than by buses, shall also be allowed.

All private and government offices shall be permitted to function in full strength.

However, for private offices, as far as possible the practice of work from home should be followed.

Earlier restrictions on one passenger travelling in autos and e-rickshaws have been withdrawn.

What about the Shops And Markets?

All markets and market complexes shall remain open.

Social distancing (2 Gaz Ki Doori) will be maintained in all cases. If social distancing is not maintained by any shop, then the said shop shall be liable to be closed.

Barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed.

Industrial establishments shall be permitted to function.

Construction activities shall be permitted wherever the workers are available on-site or could be transported to the site from within the NCT of Delhi.

Marriage related gathering subject to social distancing (maximum 50 guests allowed)

Funeral/last rites related gathering subject to social distancing (maximum 20 persons allowed.

RWAs shall not prevent any person from performing their services and duties, which has been permitted under these guidelines

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)