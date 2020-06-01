COVID-19 positive RML doctor undergoes plasma therapy in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital who had contracted the coronavirus infection underwent convalescent plasma therapy at the Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital here.

Dr Rajeev Sood, who was looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospital, had tested positive for the infection on May 23 after which he was in home isolation.

His wife and son-in-law also had tested positive for the virus subsequently.

He was admitted to the Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital at Saket on May 26.

On Friday, his condition worsened as he developed breathing difficulty following which he had to be put on oxygen support.

"I was put on oxygen support on Friday and underwent convalescent plasma therapy at the hospital on Saturday," he told PTI.

"Single rooms are not reserved for coronavirus positive patients at the RML hospital. No single rooms were available either at Safdarjung or AIIMS as all are occupied by patients. So I got admitted here," he said.

He is feeling better as of now, he said, and his wife is also okay.

His son-in law is in home-quarantine, he said.