Delhi borders witness traffic congestion as COVID-19 lockdown curbs ease

The traffic in the national capital also witnessed a surge as a number of vehicles were seen on the streets in areas like Jhandewalan, ITO etc.

Published: 01st June 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Long queue of vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border on Monday.

Long queue of vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed on Monday at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida borders as commuters came out in large numbers on the first day of the Unlock-1.

On Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) way, that connects south Delhi with Noida, heavy traffic was witnessed in the morning.

The vehicular queues went up to over a kilometre as the police deployed at the border checked the passes and the identity cards of the people travelling.

The Delhi Police asked the people to return, those who did not have the passes issued from the authorities.

Even the motorcyclists were asked to turn back.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Kumar, who resides in Noida said, "I have gone to my office in Delhi in the morning. But while I was returning back to Noida then the police stopped me. And now they are not allowing enter in Noida."

According to the Delhi Traffic police, the vehicular traffic on the roads have increased by over 40 per cent on Monday morning as several office-goers came out to attend their offices.

Similar, scenes were witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders.

Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have already sealed their borders with the national capital as the number of the Covid-19 cases saw a spike, with majority of the cases linked to those travelling to Delhi.

On Saturday, the Centre took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited only to containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones, allowing restaurants, malls, religious places and education sectors to open in a phased manner.

Applicable from Monday, June 1, the fresh order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spoke of the expanded fresh guidelines a day ahead of the end of lockdown 4.0.

"In exercise of powers under section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the undersigned to issue an order to extend the lockdown in containment zones up to June 30, and reopen prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside the containment zones," the order read.

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 10(2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is directed that the guidelines will remain in force up to June 30. With effect from June 1 to June 30, the lockdown 5.0 will be limited only to containment zones and only a elimited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country," it added.

As per the order, international air travel, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions, and other large congregations will remain prohibited.

