STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Four arrested in Delhi for running fake Ayushman Bharat Yojana website, duping thousands

Police said that the website advertised 5,116 vacancies across six states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar.

Published: 01st June 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Four people have been arrested for allegedly running a fake Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme website and duping thousands of people in the name of providing jobs in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused identified as -- Umesh (37), Rajat (33), Gaurav (26), and Seema Rani Sharma (33) -- took around Rs 300-500 in the name of job registration under the fake scheme from more than 4,200 people.

One laptop, four mobile phones and ATM cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The four accused are currently under police custody.

The police said that a case was registered in the matter and an investigation was taken up after a complaint was received from National Health Authority, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana at the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police on May 26.

The complaint alleging therein that NHA received a grievance from the public regarding an alleged unscrupulous organisation which, by the means of a website (ayushman-yojana.org) is portraying a false association with PMJAY scheme by adopting terminologies commonly recognised/associated with PM-JAY/NHA, the police said.

Police said that the website advertised 5,116 vacancies across six states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar.

"On interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they hatched a conspiracy to dupe people in the name of Ayushman Scheme. In this regard, they first formed a trust in the name of Ayushman Yojana Trust and designed a website impersonating as a genuine government website," the police said in a statement.

The police said that the accused received payments from people as registration charges for over 5,000 jobs such as ward boy, nurse, lab assistant, pharmacist, and Ayush Mitra under the Ayushman Health scheme.

Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police fake website cyber crime Ayushman Bharat coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp