STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Liquor shops in Delhi can now open daily, no odd-even rule

The government also extended timing for the opening of liquor shops by one-and-a-half hours.

Published: 01st June 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

liquor shops

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi excise department Monday lifted the odd-even restriction on opening of liquor shops, allowing them to operate daily, after the city government announced more relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown.

The government also extended timing for the opening of liquor shops by one-and-a-half hours.

"Liquor shops will now remain open from 9 am to 8 pm in Delhi," a government official said. Until now, they would be allowed to open till 6.30 pm.

According to the order, liquor shops will open on a daily basis now.

Earlier, they were being allowed to open on odd-even basis.

However, those in containment zones will remain closed.

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four state-run corporations - Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store - while 389 are owned by private players.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls, hence not allowed to open.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor shops Delhi excise department coronavirus odd-even
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp