No bar on passenger count in autos, cars in Delhi

Kejriwal on Monday said there will also be no restrictions on the number of persons travelling in four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:58 PM

A passenger wearing mask waits along with her son for the arrival of a train at the Nizamuddin Railway Station as Indian Railways resumed operations of 200 passenger trains in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government on Monday removed the restrictions on the number of persons travelling in four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urged all to maintain social distancing.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there will also be no restrictions on the number of persons travelling in four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and other vehicles in the city.

"As per the new rules of the Delhi government, there will be no restrictions on vehicles such as autos, e-rickshaws, rural services for allowing only one passenger. There will also be no restriction on cars and two-wheelers etc. But I request you to fully follow the social distancing norms at the time of this corona disaster and be safe," Gahlot tweeted in Hindi.

While all public transports in Delhi were shut since March 25, with the coronavirus lockdown in force, public transport in the city has been started with a cap on the number of passengers from May 19.

In 2-wheelers, pillion riders were not allowed and in four-wheelers, only three people were allowed, including the driver.

Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws were allowed in Delhi with only one passenger. Taxis and cabs were allowed with only two passengers. Gramin, phat-phat, and eco-friendly sevas were also allowed with only two passengers. Maxi cabs were allowed with only five passengers and RTVs with only 11 passengers.

The drivers are directed to ensure the disinfection of the passenger seat after each drop-off for the safety of the next passenger.

Public buses were also started from May 19, however, Kejriwal has not mentioned about any change in the limit of 20 passengers in the bus.

Meanwhile, the Metro services will continue to remain shut in the national capital.

