Two CBI officials posted at Delhi HQ test Covid positive

NEW DELHI: Two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials posted at the anti-corruption branch's headquarter here have tested Covid-19 positive in the last three days, source said on Monday.

The initial findings revealed that one of them was found Covid positive on Monday and another on last Friday.

Sources also said that they got infected after being in contact with people outside the agency's headquarter premises. These officials have been sent on quarantine for 14 days and all necessary medical requirement are being provided, apart from informing local authorities.

A senior CBI officer said that strict procedures were being followed at the headquarter at the CGO complex. The officer further stated that "frequent sanitization" of the work stations is being carried out and all the parameters set by the health authorities are being followed.

The officer further stated that social distancing is being maintained and use of hand sanitizer at entry and exit of gates, apart from common areas are in place. Further, he pointed that facilities for hand wash and thermal scanning have been set up at the entry and exit points.

The officer also stated that work at the agency has not been affected and is going on as usual.

During the lockdown the officials working with law enforcement, intelligence and probing agencies have been affected with Covid pandemic due to the nature of their work. The government has ensured that these corona warriors take proper precautions and when they get affected, they are provided proper care and medication. The government has also appreciated them for joining the fight against the pandemic.