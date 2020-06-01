STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two CBI officials posted at Delhi HQ test Covid positive

Sources also said that they got infected after being in contact with people outside the agency's headquarter premises.

Published: 01st June 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials posted at the anti-corruption branch's headquarter here have tested Covid-19 positive in the last three days, source said on Monday.

The initial findings revealed that one of them was found Covid positive on Monday and another on last Friday.

Sources also said that they got infected after being in contact with people outside the agency's headquarter premises. These officials have been sent on quarantine for 14 days and all necessary medical requirement are being provided, apart from informing local authorities.

A senior CBI officer said that strict procedures were being followed at the headquarter at the CGO complex. The officer further stated that "frequent sanitization" of the work stations is being carried out and all the parameters set by the health authorities are being followed.

The officer further stated that social distancing is being maintained and use of hand sanitizer at entry and exit of gates, apart from common areas are in place. Further, he pointed that facilities for hand wash and thermal scanning have been set up at the entry and exit points.

The officer also stated that work at the agency has not been affected and is going on as usual.

During the lockdown the officials working with law enforcement, intelligence and probing agencies have been affected with Covid pandemic due to the nature of their work. The government has ensured that these corona warriors take proper precautions and when they get affected, they are provided proper care and medication. The government has also appreciated them for joining the fight against the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI officials Central Bureau of Investigation coronavirus cases in CBI
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp