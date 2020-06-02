AI-powered system to make hygiene compliance hassle-free

Nikita Sharma By

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that COVID-19 may never go away, people are left with no other option but to take precautions and measures to ensure safety at every level.

To make it easy to comprehend the guidelines, Wobot Intelligence has come up with a hygiene tracking solution comprising eight different modules to help the businesses work smoothly.

This Delhi-based AI powered video analytics solution start-up has deviced a Software as a Service (SaaS) tool (available on the cloud), to be plugged into the existing CCTV cameras of the client.

Once the cameras are integrated with SaaS, the client can assign the readymade modules such as personal safety, workplace safety, premises sanitisation, social distancing, hand wash compliance and more.

“And once the module is up and running, the violations are detected and sent to the people on the ground through mails, texts or in the form of sirens, if installed at the workplace,” says Adit Chhabra, CEO, Wobot Intelligence.

The tool follows a three-step approach – ‘Get’, which connects to the existing camera brands and streams it to the cloud; ‘Process’ that allows you to choose different modules, and ‘Show’ that manages the workflow tool and delivers notifications.

When Wobot entered the market three years ago, their very first module was designed to keep tabs on the usage of protective gear, regular cleaning of premises and washing of hands, and one of their first clients was the IRCTC.

This solution seems even more relevant in this pandemic. Now, they are providing services to different sectors such as food, retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare with a lot more modules. Indian Railways, Kitopi, Rebel Foods, and Curefit are a few of their many clients.

They also have a customer compliance model that tracks customer experience – order time, wait time, check-in time, staff interaction time, expression of the customer while having the interaction.

“This helps ensures the well-being of their employees/team members while bringing down the compliance costs significantly,” adds Chhabra.

About the ease of using, Mukhtar Ansari, Associate VP-IT, Rebel Foods, says, “We have been using Wobot’s AI-based hygiene monitoring suite for some time now. It has improved the accuracy and turnaround time of our day-to-day operations by giving us real-time notifications in case of any missed compliance activities.”

