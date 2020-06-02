STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto, taxi drivers associations welcome Delhi government's move to lift cap on number of passengers

Rajender Soni, general secretary of the Delhi State Taxi Union, welcomed the step but said auto and taxi drivers have been impacted economically.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Workers spray disinfectant on an auto-rickshaw. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto and taxi drivers associations on Monday welcomed the Delhi government's move to lift the cap on the number of passengers in a vehicle, and said efforts should be made to help drivers badly hit due to the lockdown.

Anuj Rathour, secretary Rashtriya Rajdhani Kshetra Auto Drivers Union, said although the curbs have been relaxed, people are still sceptical to step out.

He said resuming of Metro services will greatly help in reviving their business.

"The roads are deserted and people still fear to venture out. The government should make efforts to address their fear so that life can again start normally," Rathour said.

He added that they had been asking the Delhi government as well as the Centre to ease the curbs imposed on transport.

  "Seventy per cent of auto and drivers who rented autos on a daily basis have left Delhi. Nearly 15,000 auto owners have also left Delhi along with their vehicles," he said.

What we need at this point is a stimulus package announced for other sectors, Soni said.

The move will help drivers of all last mile connectivity vehicles, including Gramin Sewa, Eco Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, as well as drivers of autos and taxis, to work easily, said Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of the Capital Drivers Welfare Association.

