STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Decoding a young mind: Hone your coding skills this lockdown with the help of this app

The course helps children learn fundamentals of coding – logic, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking – to generate creative outcomes like animations and apps.

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Online Vehicle Registration across Kerala

For representational purposes

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Among the many who utilised the lockdown period to hone their skills or learn new ones is Etasha Kumari, who has turned into a game developer.

A resident of Kalkaji, eight-year-old Etasha is a Class 4 student of Manav Bharti India International School.

When national lockdown happened, she hadn’t yet purchased her text books. So when all of a sudden the child was restricted to home with no work, it was quite normal for her to get ‘bored’.

“She was totally free, and used to take my laptop to watch videos. That was when I realised that she should join some course, and since she is so much into science and computers I thought of this course offered by WhiteHat,” says Etasha’s father Prabhakar Kumar, an urban town planner.

“Since the time she was very small, computers attracted her. She would often ask me to teach her the designing work I did, and learnt pretty quickly too,” he says.

Kumar enrolled Etasha in an online certificate course on “Coding” through WhiteHat Junior.

Having developed eight games,
Etasha is a certified game developer now

WhiteHat Junior is founded by the former employees of the leading companies like Google, Microsoft, Intel, Discovery and Amazon.

It trains children between 6 and 14, in the hi-tech world of computers.

The course helps children learn fundamentals of coding – logic, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking – to generate creative outcomes like animations and apps.

“The one year course has many levels, and children are given certificates at every level. After completing all eight levels with the top ranking, children also get a chance to visit Silicon Valley, USA and ISRO for an onsite experience of ‘Coding World’,” says Kumar.

“I am doing my first level, which will end on June 30, but I have already developed eight games – Bounce Ball, Control the Drone, Flappy Bird, Birds Hunting for Pie, Collect the Coins, Humpty Dumpty’s Health, and Square Calculator,” says a visibly-happy Etasha.

“It is year-long course, but in just two-weeks time, I completed two levels and developed various games through coding, completing the project in the shortest time possible, so I got the certificate for the world’s young certified game developers,” she adds.

Other than computers, Etasha is into swimming and dancing and is an ace skater with a couple of prizes in her kitty. Though her interests keep varying, one thing which she is very sure of is becoming a scientist when she grows up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown coding WhiteHat
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp