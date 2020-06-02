STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court seeks government, NCLT acting president's reply on transfer orders   

The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 12. The plea filed by Rajasekhar VK, member (judicial) has sought to set aside the order transferring him from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) acting president on a plea by its member (judicial) challenging the transfer orders issued in April and May.

Justice V Kameswar Rao, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice and asked the Centre, through ministries of Corporate Affairs and Law and Justice, the NCLT acting president and its registrar to file their counter-affidavits on the petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 12. The plea filed by Rajasekhar VK, member (judicial) has sought to set aside the order transferring him from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench.

He has also challenged two other orders by which the NCLT acting president BSV Prakash Kumar has transferred himself from NCLT Chennai to Mumbai bench and the transfer of eight other members, contending that the orders are illegal.

The acting president by April 30 and May 12 orders, had shuffled the posting of the NCLT members.

The petition, filed through advocate Vandana Sehgal, also sought a direction to appoint an eligible member as the acting president, in place of Kumar.

Rajasekhar was appointed NCLT member (judicial) on May 3, 2019, and was posted to the Mumbai bench.

Online oath

In a first, an officer of the Delhi Judicial Service took oath through video conferencing on Monday

(With PTI inputs)

