Unlock 1.0: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi borders on day one

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy vehicular traffic was back on Monday at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida borders as commuters came out in large numbers on the first day of the Unlock-1.

On Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) way, that connects south Delhi with Noida, heavy traffic was witnessed in the morning.

The vehicular queues went up to over a kilometre as the police deployed at the border checked the passes and the identity cards of the people travelling.

The Delhi Police asked the people to return, those who did not have the passes issued from the authorities.

Even the motorcyclists were asked to turn back.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the vehicular traffic on the roads have increased by over 40 per cent on Monday morning as several office-goers came out to attend their offices.

The traffic in the national capital also witnessed a surge as a number of vehicles were seen on the streets in areas like Jhandewalan, ITO etc.

Similar, scenes were witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders.Noida had already sealed its borders with the national capital as the number of the Covid-19 cases saw a spike, with a majority of the cases linked to those travelling to Delhi.

On Saturday, the Centre took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited only to containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones, allowing restaurants, malls, religious places and education sectors to open in a phased manner.

Travel pass not needed to cross Delhi-Haryana border

No travel pass is required to cross the Delhi-Haryana border from Monday, the Haryana government has announced. “The traffic movement is completely smooth between Gurugram and Delhi, and Faridabad and Delhi and so is elsewhere,” a senior police official said. The Delhi-Haryana border was opened as per the Central government guidelines and no pass would be required, he added. Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the containment zones till June 30.

(With agency inputs)