STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Pinjra Tod founders, former AAP counsellor Tahir Hussain charged with conspiracy

The two Pinjra Tod founders were arrested recently, while Hussain was arrested in April. They were actively involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad metro, police said.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational image for Pinjra Tod members (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed two chargesheet against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) counsellor Tahir Hussain and Pinjra Tod founders Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal for hatching conspiracy in the riots in February which claimed the lives of about 58 persons and injured more than 200.

The two Pinjra Tod founders were arrested recently, while Hussain was arrested in April.

They were actively involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad metro station, police said.

They were also part of a larger conspiracy and were found to be connected to the ‘India Against Hate’ group and Umar Khalid, police said.

ALSO READ | Delhi violence: Court grants interim bail to ex-Cong councillor Ishrat Jahan to get married 

Three special investigation teams were constituted to investigate the cases registered during the riots.First charge sheet has been filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Fifteen persons, including Hussain, were arrested in this case. Investigation has revealed that there was a “deep rooted conspiracy” to cause riots in northeast Delhi.

“Tahir Hussain, a politician of APP and sitting councilor in EDMC, Delhi, played a pivotal role in the incident,” the police said in an official statement. Hussain got his pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station just a day prior to the starting of riots in Delhi. Hussain to be prepared for “something big” at the time of the US President visit,” it said.

Activist granted bail, asked not to indulge in  similar activity

A Delhi court granted bail to Devangana Kalita, JNU student and one of the founders of Pinjra Tod gang, in a case related to Delhi communal violence.

A Metropolitan Magistrate granted the relief to Kalita on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of like amount and imposed “stringent” conditions.

The court directed her not to indulge in a similar activity and cooperate with the investigating agency.’  It further directed her to deposit her passport before the concerned court till further orders.

The court said in its order that the investigation carried out till now in the December violence case does not show any direct evidence attributable to Kalita to bring her for the offence under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.’     

It further said that CCTV footage does not specifically show her to be involved in any violent activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi riots Pinjra tod Natasha Narwal Devangana Kalita
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp