Delhi riots: Pinjra Tod founders, former AAP counsellor Tahir Hussain charged with conspiracy

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed two chargesheet against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) counsellor Tahir Hussain and Pinjra Tod founders Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal for hatching conspiracy in the riots in February which claimed the lives of about 58 persons and injured more than 200.

The two Pinjra Tod founders were arrested recently, while Hussain was arrested in April.

They were actively involved in hatching the conspiracy to cause riots near Jafrabad metro station, police said.

They were also part of a larger conspiracy and were found to be connected to the ‘India Against Hate’ group and Umar Khalid, police said.

Three special investigation teams were constituted to investigate the cases registered during the riots.First charge sheet has been filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Fifteen persons, including Hussain, were arrested in this case. Investigation has revealed that there was a “deep rooted conspiracy” to cause riots in northeast Delhi.

“Tahir Hussain, a politician of APP and sitting councilor in EDMC, Delhi, played a pivotal role in the incident,” the police said in an official statement. Hussain got his pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station just a day prior to the starting of riots in Delhi. Hussain to be prepared for “something big” at the time of the US President visit,” it said.

Activist granted bail, asked not to indulge in similar activity

A Delhi court granted bail to Devangana Kalita, JNU student and one of the founders of Pinjra Tod gang, in a case related to Delhi communal violence.

A Metropolitan Magistrate granted the relief to Kalita on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of like amount and imposed “stringent” conditions.

The court directed her not to indulge in a similar activity and cooperate with the investigating agency.’ It further directed her to deposit her passport before the concerned court till further orders.

The court said in its order that the investigation carried out till now in the December violence case does not show any direct evidence attributable to Kalita to bring her for the offence under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.’

It further said that CCTV footage does not specifically show her to be involved in any violent activity.