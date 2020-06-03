STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta faces uphill task of uniting party

Former north Delhi Mayor, Gupta, a councillor from West Patel Nagar, was appointed as Delhi BJP unit president on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta (Photo | Shekhar Kumar Yadav, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In addition to strengthening party’s base in the national capital, the newly appointed chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Adesh Kumar Gupta will have the uphill task of ending factionalism within the party.

Former north Delhi Mayor, Gupta, a councillor from West Patel Nagar, was appointed as Delhi BJP unit president on Tuesday.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh made the announcement, which came into effect immediately.

Evidently, despite his popular image, outgoing president of the outfit Manoj Tiwari failed to bring all factions together on one platform.

ALSO READ | Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief, Vishnu Deo Sai to head Chhattisgarh unit

Even he had several run-ins with RSS, party vice president Shyam Jaju, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan and former union minister Vijay Goel.

Tiwari was always seen as an ‘outsider’ in the faction-ridden outfit. At present, atleast four groups in Delhi BJP being patronised by former unit presidents or member of parliaments (MPs) are active.

Senior party leaders in Delhi said Gupta, a low-profile leader, also comes from Uttar Pradesh and would have tough time to strike a balance in the ‘warring’ groups.

“He will run into trouble if he tries to unite all groups. It is not going to be easy for him to coordinate with seven MPs. He is very junior leader. The only solace for Gupta is that he has RSS backing and is supported by Jaju and Siddharthan. Some may not like it,” said a party functionary.    

Speaking to The Morning Standard, Gupta said it is always a ‘challenging task’ to work as head of the party, which I will perform with honesty and dedication.

“I will bring all leaders and workers together and work efficiently. We will strengthen the organisation in the city. All leaders are already on one platform. They are important and we will work together as one unit,” he said.        

Tiwari’s predecessor, Satish Upadhyay was also removed in November 2017 as he couldn’t defuse groupism, which had led to party’s poor performance in municipal bypolls.

“Gupta’s appointment has surprised many. Till recently, he was seeking ticket for assembly election, which was denied. He was not even made the president of Karol Bagh district while he was the frontrunner for the post,” said another senior Delhi BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adesh Kumar Gupta BJP BJP Delhi chief
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp