STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Party will work together under leadership of new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta: Manoj Tiwari

BJP yesterday replaced Manoj Tiwari with Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit President.

Published: 03rd June 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

Newly appointed BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta (Photo | Shekhar Kumar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that the party will work together under the leadership of new state unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and make sure the national capital continues to move forward on the path of development.

Former Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari

"Adesh Gupta ji is my dear brother. We will all work together with more power for the development of Delhi. I have fought a total of four elections and have learned a lot during this tenure. I am thankful for the people of Delhi who voted for me in the previous elections," he said while speaking to ANI.

BJP yesterday replaced Tiwari with Gupta as its Delhi unit President.

Manoj Tiwari also slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi for sealing the borders in the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19 and said, "This decision was not right. They are sealing to divert the attention of the people from their failures. AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung hospitals are in Delhi and people across the country come here to get treatment. Delhi government cannot say it will not treat patients from outside the state."

"I request Kejriwal ji to open the borders so that patients can receive treatments at these hospitals without any hassle," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday had stated that decision to open borders of the national capital can be challenging because of the large influx of people from across all across India for getting better medical treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adesh Kumar Gupta Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP chief
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp