45 percent error in COVID-19 test results conducted by RML Hospital: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is not following the norms laid down for testing coronavirus patients. According to the Rajinder Nagar MLA, there is a 45 percent variation found in the audit done by the Delhi government of the tested samples at RML. The government and the hospital administration have been at loggerheads for the past few days over late reporting of deaths and delayed test reports.

“As per the protocol to maintain the certainty of tests, the Delhi government checks the test results of hospitals by re-testing some samples time and again. Recently the Delhi government took 30 samples from the RML which were declared to be positive by the RML and sent for re-testing. You will be surprised to know that the result of 12 samples out of 30 came negative and results for two samples were inconclusive. The rest was done within 24 hours after the samples were declared positive by the RML hospital. This means that there was an error of 45 percent in RML’s testing. Such a huge variation in result of Covid testing is unacceptable” said Chadha.

The MLA further said that the Delhi government should take stringent action against the hospital as this is a very grave violation of government rules. He also said that the hospital has violated further the norms by not submitting Covid test data within 48 hours of testing.

“As per the guidelines, every hospital has to report a test done within 48 hours to the government but unfortunately, the hospital has completely violated this protocol. They have submitted results after 72 hours or six days or seven days or 10 days and even after 31 days. Around 281 patents got their results after three days, 210 people got their results were after four days, 50 people got their result after seven days, four got their result after nine days, and some reports were submitted after 31 days” added Chadha. Repeated calls and messages sent to the RML Hospital administration for a response went unanswered.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh flies migrants home

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday used air tickets he is entitled to as a member of parliament his to ferry stranded migrants from Patna, Bihar to fly back home. “I am using my entitled air tickets for the entire year for helping out in travelling of migrant labors from Delhi to Bihar” said Singh who himself travelled with these laborers to Bihar on Wednesday evening. “Everyone will be inspired by this unique initiative of Sanjay. Those whom god has given means in life, it is their responsibility to put their resources in service of others” said CM Kejriwal appreciating the efforts. A Member of Parliament is entitled to 34 business class tickets annually.