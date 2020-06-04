Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests COVID positive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand from Delhi's Patel Nagar along with his brother tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

According to party sources, the MLA is an asymptomatic case and has been home-quarantined.

"The MLA tested positive on Thursday. He and his brother have been home- quarantined," a party leader told IANS.

On May 1, Vishesh Ravi, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Karol Bagh constituency here, tested COVID positive along with his brother. Ravi was also an asymptomatic case and was advised to stay at home. On May 24, Ravi tested negative for the infection.