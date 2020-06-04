STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi fast-food chain helps migrants reach home

The taxes go to the government and the ticket/meal goes to labourers returning home.

Fast food chain Burger Singh is arranging for bus and train tiockets for migrant workers

By Express News Service

In association with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the homegrown chain of Indianised burgers, Burger Singh has not only been feeding migrants and unprivileged people but also pitching in for their travel back home. Till now, the fast food chain has distributed over 4,000 food packets and made travel arrangements for over 1,000 migrants.

“We are deeply shaken by the ongoing pandemic. Migrants are among the most severely impacted groups. This is our small contribution to their welfare and we urge everyone to display empathy and do whatever they can to help,” says Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO and Founder of Burger Singh.

The company has also started a campaign page (https://pages.razorpay.com/BurgerSingh) on which the customers can purchase a ticket (Rs 950) or a meal (Rs 100 for four) and get billed like the protocol of an e-commerce site. The taxes go to the government and the ticket/meal goes to labourers returning home.

“The Gurugram administration brings in the buses, and we try to sponsor the meal and the fuel. This is the biggest humanitarian crises of my generation, and it is up to us to lend all our support to the government and the people of India,” says Sanchit Mehta, Head of Business Finance, Burger Singh.

