STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Why and how stand-alone restaurants have to deliver individual home experiences

Zorawar Kalra, of Massive Restaurants, is ever-optimistic of what could be, and has a business plan to match his vision

Published: 04th June 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

food

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By shantanu david
Express News Service

The highest-earning YouTuber in 2019, those halcyon days before COVID-19, was a toddler who unboxed toys.Indeed, unboxing videos, be they of toys or gadgets or (presumably) fully articulated humanoids, has become a favourite passtime for people on video-sharing platforms everywhere.And now, with a raging pandemic and a general public resistance to stepping out of your own home, restaurants are the latest to adopt this trend (YouTube views not included).

The difference lies in the application. Zorawar Kalra, of Massive Restaurants, is ever-optimistic of what could be, and has a business plan to match his vision: “For occasions and get-togethers, a chef and a server, complete with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) suits and sanctioned health checks, could come deliver a facsimile of the dining experience that you would get in any of our restaurants.”

This being a subsequent goal, the son of Jiggs Kalra has a ridiculously replete repository of recipes from his father; and the chefs at his (s)table of restaurants are busy a-cooking things for you to do it yourself.“Farzi, Bo Tai and Pa Pa Ya will each be doing both delivery and DIY.  No separate name for them,” he says.

“But our favourite dishes will be converted to DIY format with great garnishes and clear descriptions on how to present them so that the restaurant quality presentation can be replicated each time at home. None of our DIY kits will have more than six steps,” adds Kalra, noting that the kitchens of Massive restaurants will operate on hub-and-spoke models, with a Farzi delivering Pa Pa Ya cuisine and vice vera, to maximize guest experience and service time, as well as reduce risk.

Jatin Mallick of Tres strikes a more cautious note. “I’ve observed from many other places as well, there is a hesitation to allow foods from outside into your own eco-space. People with small kids and old parents are more concerned, and I totally get it,” he says.

When Mallick ordered from outside recently, he also had his concerns. “But after ordering a couple of times I realised that it’s okay. We need to follow our own precautions after those done by the place we ordered from. We’re all in this together, and we’ll figure it out together,” says Mallick.

For others it’s a time to reinvent or, as Joy Singh, who is a partner at Raasta and Yeti, puts it, “Get back to our roots.”Raasta, which began eight years ago as an all-Caribbean lounge, and had to subsequently re-jig its menu because ‘Delhi be Delhi’ is now reverting.

“We’re only serving our Caribbean dishes for delivery. If you want Chilli Chicken or Seekh Kebab, you’re probably not going to order from Raasta. If you want some Jamaican Jerk Chicken or Jambalaya, you’re going to come to Raasta.”

However, everything comes down to math.

When this writer suggested there would be a 25-40 per cent reduction in restaurant sales, nationwide, it was quickly corrected. It could be upto 50-60 per cent of restaurants closing, they remarked.

At a time of international calamity, that doesn’t sound like much, all-in-all. The thing is, it affects each of us. Your personal favourite kebab place may be shutting down as could your neighbour’s favourite place for paneer.

Bakshish Dean, a seasoned chef and restaurateur, says not many F&B businesses will survive.“And so, they’re trying to find other revenue streams. That being said, it’s strange how different business models are profiting.  Some restaurants are legitimately offering to deliver groceries, while others are trying to get by with what amounts to price-gouging. We’re suddenly back in the Wild (wild) West.”

Let’s hope we don’t go down like that particular Will Smith movie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zorawar Kalra stand alone restuarents
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp