STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pregnant Safoora Zargar denied bail again as judge finds 'no merit' in plea

The 27-year old is pregnant and has been lodged in Tihar Jail for participating in the anti-CAA protests on campus.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia student Safoora Zargar who is jailed in Tihar

Jamia student Safoora Zargar who is jailed in Tihar. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to Jamia Millia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar, saying it found "no merits" in her application.

Zargar, also the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell after being accused of hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in the national capital's northeast area in February this year.

Additional Sessions Judge at the Patiala House Court, Dharmendra Rana, while dismissing the plea filed by Zargar, said, "I do not find merits in the bail application, it is accordingly dismissed."

The court, however, directed the jail officials to provide adequate medical aid and assistance to Zargar, who is pregnant.

Opposing her bail application, the Special Cell submitted before the court that she had allegedly made inflammatory speeches and was part of a conspiracy to instigate communal violence, which had been planned weeks ago.

The police told the court that the accused persons were part of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the national capital.

"In mid-February, the accused had allegedly planned to hold protests in various parts of northeast Delhi. They had also blocked road near the Jafrabad Metro station," the police said.

The case relates to organising anti-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area, where majority of the participants were women.

Later, violence broke out between pro and anti-CCA protesters in February, which left at least 53 people dead, including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Safoora Zargar Delhi Police anti-CAA protests
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp