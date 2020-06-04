STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Scribe Upendra Rai told by Supreme Court to reply on plea of ED challenging his grant of bail

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde issued notice to Rai and sought his response on the ED plea which has challenged the order passed by Delhi High Court last year.

Published: 04th June 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra Rai

Delhi-based journalist Upendra Rai (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought reply from journalist Upendra Rai, accused in a money-laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the grant of bail to him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde issued notice to Rai and sought his response on the ED plea which has challenged the order passed by Delhi High Court last year.

Rai was arrested on June 8, 2018, by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), soon after he secured bail in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions. The CBI had arrested him on May 3, 2018.

The ED had in the high court opposed Rai’s bail plea saying that merely because bail has been granted to him in the two predicate offences investigated by the CBI could not be the sole criteria to grant him the relief in the money-laundering case.

The high court had said that since Rai has already undergone more than one year of custody and there being no material placed on record to show that he has tampered evidence, it is a fit case of granting bail to him. Rai’s counsel had alleged in the high court that both CBI and the ED had been ‘playing with the liberty’ of his client and they have been adopting ‘vindictive approach’ towards him by allowing him to remain in custody even though no interrogation is required.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Upendra Rai Enforcement Directorate grant of bail Upendra Rai money-laundering case
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp