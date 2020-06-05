STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Higher VAT: Delhi’s diesel sales drop 79% in May

Delhi recorded a 79 per cent loss in diesel and 59 per cent loss in petrol sale in May, due to the increased Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuels, said Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA).

Published: 05th June 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

Representational image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi recorded a 79 per cent loss in diesel and 59 per cent loss in petrol sale in May, due to the increased Value Added Tax (VAT) on the fuels, said Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA). According to DPDA, the decision to increase VAT, although taken with a good intention to increase revenue, is proving to be counterproductive as the city is losing both sales and revenue.

The state VAT rates on petrol and diesel were increased to the highest slab of 30 per cent on May 5. Consequently, a massive rate difference of around Rs 7 per litre has occurred between Delhi and its neighbouring states. As per data, on Thursday, the diesel price per litre in national capital is Rs 69.39. While it is Rs 62.68 (-6.71) , Uttar Pradesh Rs 63.45 (-5.94), Punjab Rs 63.30 (-6.09) and Uttrakhand Rs 63.71 (-5.68).

“The primary reason for minimal recovery in diesel sales is the massive rate difference of around Rs 7/litre with neighboring states resulting in Delhi losing its sales and revenue to the adjoining states. Delhi has shown a much lower growth in May as compared to the national average sale growth. Diesel sales in Delhi are down (-79%) of normal sales compared to the national average (-31%) in the month of May.

The calculations show a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 58 crores per month due to higher taxes.” said Nischal Singhania, expresident, DPDA. The statement also read, “The vehicles bringing in essential commodities to Delhi were fuelling from Delhi till May 5, 2020, however with such a rate difference these vehicles are now fuelling from neighbouring states. Smuggling of diesel has started in Delhi from Haryana and UP and is going to increase with passage of time.” Lately, diesel sales had dropped in April by 84 per cent compared to historical sales.

The association has also written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding roll back or reduce VAT charges on fuels. “Revenue will increase if at least Delhi government reduces VAT rates by Rs 2/litre as compared to neighbouring states. The reduction in rates would also give relief to citizens of Delhi who are inching towards normal economic activities with easing down of restrictions from June,”said DPDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi diesel sale drops diesel high VAT
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp