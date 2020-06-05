STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

How Delhi can tackle pollution

Many of us expressed delight on social media on hearing birdsongs and seeing images of wildlife visiting the streets due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman casts his nets in the Yamuna after improvement in water quality | ANIL SHAKYA (right) A mirage forms along Rajpath as the temperature soars on a hot day in the Capital

A fisherman casts his nets in the Yamuna after improvement in water quality | ANIL SHAKYA (right) A mirage forms along Rajpath as the temperature soars on a hot day in the Capital | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

Many of us expressed delight on social media on hearing birdsongs and seeing images of wildlife visiting the streets due to COVID-19 outbreak. Another highlight is Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) that dropped to an average of 60 from 450 from the onset of lockdown. The Yamuna, too, stopped emitting toxic fumes. Now with the economy reopening, Delhi residents are dreading that air and water pollution levels will return to its pre- COVID times.

However, being mindful of our activities can keep the carbon footprint in check. “Without stopping the economic activity, one can find ways to control air pollution”, Sumit Sharma, Director, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), offers hope. He advocates the use of electric vehicles to curb vehicular pollution. “We should reduce travel, and encourage work from home. If that’s not feasible, the government and the public should come together to advocate the use of electric vehicles, and move buses to the electric model. Older vehicles should be replaced with electric ones, with a fair vehicle exchange policy.” Echoing Sharma’s views is Suruchi Bhadwal, Senior Fellow, Earth Science and Climate Change, TERI. “The lockdown has also taught us that the office doesn’t need to call people in, unless we follow the old model of seeing each others’ face to be satisfied that people are working.

When technology has provided the opportunities to work from wherever we are, we should learn this aspect if we seriously think about environment.” Environmental activist and entrepreneur Jai Dhar Gupta stresses that we need to cut our dependency on fossil fuels, whether it is burning wood, coal or oil. “We also need to provide LPGs to all the poor and marginalised sections of our society and think about strategies to eliminate agri-waste burning.” According to Saurabh Bhardwaj, Fellow and Area Convener, Centre for Climate Modelling, TERI, global warming has caused extremal weather patterns in several regions across the world.

“Delhi became prone to global warming because it has an extreme climatic condition. Hence we observe an extended cold and heat wave, even monsoons are variable. Be prepared for further risks because here urbanisation is unregulated and civic amenities are stressed to a hilt.” Earthquakes, says Bhardwaj, despite striking Delhi recently for about 10 times now, is not a climate change risk but a compounding risk and we need to be prepared. “There is no robust mechanism to predict it, but there are probabilities as a major earthquake hasn’t hit the city for a long time now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi pollution
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp