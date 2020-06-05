Only 35 resident terrestrial bird species seen in Garhi Mandu forest

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the lockdown period saw cleaner water bodies and revival of many natural habitats for animals, contrasting picture has emerged from the Garhi Mandu forest in Delhi, according to experts. One of 42 existing city forests under North Forest Division of Delhi covering approximately 890 acres of land area surrounded by natural wetland located along the left bank of River Yamuna close to Wazirabad Barrage in Northeast District recorded only 35 resident terrestrial bird species this time.

“Due to regular extreme human interference, exploitation of natural resources and disturbance of larger public by jogging, physical exercise, playing games in and around the forest, followed by unauthorized entry in the fenced extended planted forest areas too neither resident terrestrial birdlife diversity increased nor were being sighted free movement,” said TK Roy, environmentalist.

Species which were sighted, in less numbers were Green Bee-eater, Common Myna, Pied Bushchat, Black Drogo, Eurasian Colored Dove, Laughing Dove, Plain Prinia, Zitting Cisticola, Rose-ringed Parakeet, House Crow, Jungle Babbler, Black Kite, Indian Peafowl, Common Pigeon, Red-vented Bulbul, Rufous Treepie, and others. “More than 50 species of only resident terrestrial bird species I have recorded in the forest till date are now decreasing further,” he said, adding that the forest has recorded 115 bird species diversity in 10 years.

Garhi Mandu forest has recorded 115 bird speciesdiversity in last 10 years during birding events as Big Bird Day, Delhi Bird Race annually.