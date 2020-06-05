Oriflame's sustainability strategy for the planet

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

We are all aware the environmental degradation (global warming and pollution) and attack on endangered wildlife. One such heart-wrenching news was on May 27 at Thiruvizhamkunnu forest when a pregnant wild elephant chewed on a pineapple stuffed with explosives that went off in her mouth. The mammal died standing in Velliyar river.

Naveen Anand

The nationwide lockdown in India saw a great improvement in its environment and images of wildlife moving around freely and the long-forgotten clear blue sky of Delhi went viral. However, with the economy opening, company may go back to manufacturing products using practices that can potentially harm the planet, and we might go back to breathing polluted air.

But eco-conscious brands like Oriflame are doing their part to alleviate the burden that our planet bears. “For over a decade, we have systematically tried to reduce our impact on nature. We started by identifying and understanding how we impact the world around us within our operations and along the length of our value chain.

From this foundation, we built a sustainability strategy that focused on our most significant impacts and where we have the biggest opportunities and possibilities to achieve change,” shares Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Regional Marketing, Oriflame South Asia.

Earlier this year, the Swedish beauty brand launched its ‘Love Nature’ range. “With this range we have moved from the only natural to organic natural, ensuring that the ingredients are sourced from fields that use organic methods of agriculture,” says Anand. The rinse-off products in this range are silicone-free and biodegradable, which break down over time without harming the water bodies.