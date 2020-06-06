17 K more construction workers applied for aid scheme: Delhi government

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday said it has received 17,000 additional applications of construction workers for the financial aid scheme launched by Aam Aadmi Party government. The Delhi High Court directed the AAP government to give details of steps taken pursuant to its direction for renewal of about five lakh construction workers’ registration.

The government informed the court that it had sent messages to 46,000 construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.It also told the court that after launching an online portal for the assistance of construction workers in the registration, new applications have been received and they are undergoing verification.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the board, told the court that in terms of its last order SMS were sent to about 46,000 workers.Ghose also told the bench that about 17,000 applications for renewal were received between May 15 and June 2 and they are being processed.He said physical verification of each applicant was necessary to ensure that the application was genuine and deserving.

In 2018, the total number of registered workers were 5,39,421. So, almost five lakh were unable to register before the lockdown.However, the Delhi High Court has asked the government to file an affidavit detailing out the current status report on the registration process in the next six days.

It also pointed out that as why physical counters for receiving applications was shut despite the lockdown has been substantially lifted and that all government offices are functional.

