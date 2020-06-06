STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU to promote first and second year students to next academic year without exams

Final semester students have to sit for Open Book Examinations to graduate

For representational purposes

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the students, Delhi University has decided to promote 1st and 2nd-year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) of all streams including School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Woman Education Board (NCWEB) to next academic year, as examinations are not feasible amid lockdown.

However, the final year/semester students have to sit for Open Book Examinations (OBE) to graduate. The intermediate semester year students will be promoted on the basis of their previous semester scores and grades and internal assessment. “50 per cent marks will be given in the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation/ assignment based evaluation adopted by the university/colleges/ faculty/ centre wherever applicable and the remaining 50 per cent marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester or year,” said Vinay Gupta, dean examinations in the official notification.

Further, the students who do not have any performance such as zero marks in the previous semester will be graded on the basis of 100 per cent assignment-based evaluation. Besides, the students of open schools — SOL and NCWEB which has both semester and annual mode of examination will have to follow the same patter.” However, the guidelines, calendars, and assignments for SOL students will be issued shortly. Besides, the ex-students of open schools have to appear for the OBE along with their final examinations,” said an official.

All the students will be given a chance to write improvement examinations to improve marks in the succeeding years. The teachers and student unions like the National Student Union of India (NSUI) welcomed this decision of the university.

