'Freakins' to sterilize their denims to prevent COVID-19

Apart from this, Freakins uses colour-coded paper on the packaging to identify the products that underwent sterilisation.

Published: 06th June 2020 08:18 AM

Denim (Pic: Wikimedia Commons).

By Express News Service

Freakins, a trendy denim fashion wear for women, has introduced 100 percent sterilization for their products and specialized sterilization packaging bags to safeguard customers from the virus.

Shaan Shah

COO Shaan Shah says, “As we have a huge team working at the manufacturing unit, we make sure to follow all the safety protocols issued by the WHO. Every product goes through a quality check and then moves onto the sterilized Till Worn (STW) process to ensure the product and packaging is thoroughly sterilized with Ethylene Oxide and is safe to ship.”

Ethylene Oxide is used for sterilizing medical and surgical equipment, but Freakins claims to be the first apparel brand to follow this process.

“When a product is put into the packet that has a blue-colour coded paper on it, the colour changes to yellow/brown. Following this, the packet is again sterilized to ensure elimination of any virus. All this is being done without charging customers any extra cost,” adds Shah.

In July, the brand will launch AV40 (Antiviral till 40 washes) process to treat the products. “Using a nanotechnology equipment, the chemical particles are broken down into nanoparticles, which are further pumped into the fabric to start the bonding process. The treated garments are skin-friendly and hygienic, and ensures 100 per cent elimination of any virus or bacteria and retains its fundamental properties until 40 washes. Our aim is to create safe fashion for women during these testing times,” says Shah.

