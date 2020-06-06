Investigation ordered as COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched an investigation-cum-extensive contact tracing drive at Tarun Enclave of Pitampura under the northwest district, where corona positive cases increased rapidly in 10 days, to look for causes of the virus’ spread.

The first case in the neighborhood was reported on May 24 and by June 3 it emerged as a cluster of cases with more than 20 cases being reported from the area. The locality has now been declared a containment zone.

As per the order issued by the district magistrate on Wednesday declaring Tarun Enclave a containment zone, at least 210 houses with more than 750 occupants have been put under surveillance and have been asked to stay under home quarantine.

Additionally, Pitampura has been marked as a buffer zone. A senior government official said two teams had been formed to conduct a survey of each household in the locality and also examine the reasons for the hike.

“Senior officials including district medical officer (DMO) and district surveillance officer (DSO) have been alerted. The concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) also visited Tarun Enclave. The investigation is on. Also, a contact tracing drive is being conducted. Because of the fear of hospitalization, most people hide information and not coming forward,” said the official, who requested anonymity.

The officials, however, claimed that as soon as the first case was reported last month, the locality was cordoned off and sanitization was carried out to contain the possibility of transmission.“Teams are conducting house to house survey and as the authorities had urged, the area has been sealed off and curbs have been put in place at all entry and exit points,” he said.

According to the district officials, domestic help or some construction workers may have acted as a spreader of the infectious disease.

“Though the investigation is underway, as per initial information, positive cases increased manifold after some had come in contact with a maid or people involved in construction activities being done at a property. The house help had been visiting a home even during the nationwide lockdown. It seems that first the children of the household in question fell prey to the virus and later other members must have caught the infection, which transmitted further to residents of the area or neighbours from them as adults were visiting the park there,” said another official.