STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mercury remains below normal in Delhi

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city's temperature, recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below normal.

Published: 06th June 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tourists wearing masks at the India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

Tourists wearing masks at the India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded temperatures several notches below normal on Saturday and a heat wave is unlikely till June 15, the Meteorological department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city's temperature, recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below normal.

The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road recorded highs of 38.2 degrees Celsius and 35.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

The maximum temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius but it is expected to remain below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark till June 10, he said.

Thereafter, moisture-laden easterly winds due to a probable low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said.

There is a possibility of a thunderstorm on Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mercury Meteorological department
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp