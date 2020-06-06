Mercury remains below normal in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded temperatures several notches below normal on Saturday and a heat wave is unlikely till June 15, the Meteorological department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city's temperature, recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below normal.

The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road recorded highs of 38.2 degrees Celsius and 35.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

The maximum temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius but it is expected to remain below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark till June 10, he said.

Thereafter, moisture-laden easterly winds due to a probable low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said.

There is a possibility of a thunderstorm on Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius.