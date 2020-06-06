STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New SOP for COVID-19 positive patient in Delhi hospitals

The order issued by Secretary Padmini Singla stated that a simplified SOP is to be followed in every Covid dedicated hospital. 

A medical worker in PPE gear at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

A medical worker in PPE gear at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital | Parveen Negi

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: According to the Delhi health department’s new SOP for corona positive patients, a Covid positive patient taken to any designated corona hospital should be allowed in the triage area within 15 minutes without asking for details.

It noted that a patient should be attended by the doctor in the triage area within 60 minutes depending on the urgency.

“The patient must not be made to stay in triage area for more than three hours. If bed with level facilities is not available at the hospital, it would be the sole responsibility of the hospital to transfer the patient to another hospital and till that happens, the hospital would provide available medical facilities,” read the order.

“If any patient during the stay at the hospital or triage feels the person is not being treated well, one can approach the helpline number and the hospital authorities should dedicate one line manned 24*7 by a responsible person,” the order further stated. The order also mentioned new SOPs on transfer of patients to Covid Care Centres or discharge of patients for home quarantine.

Another order issued by the department mentioned that it has been decided to provide near ICU bed facilities on most beds in Covid hospitals in a five-phase manner. Level 0 beds are ordinary and recovery beds, level 1 is to be equipped with normal oxygen supply up to 5 Lts/min, level 2 is oxygen supply up to 10-15 Lts/min, level 3 is with HFNO machine for Oxygen supply up to 50+ Lts/min and level 5 is with a ventilator. The hospitals have been asked to upgrade the phases within three weeks.

