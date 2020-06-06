STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 1,000 patients admitted to hospitals in last three days in New Delhi: Health Minitser Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain further asserted that every person who tests positive for COVID-19 doesn't need to be admitted to a hospital.

Published: 06th June 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

medical workers

Medical workers in PPE gear outside the COVID-19 ward at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the national capital has so far reported 26,334 COVID-19 positive cases and over 1,000 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the last three days.

"There are 26,334 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi currently and the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 15,311. Currently, 4,100 patients have been admitted to the hospitals and from last three days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to hospitals," said Jain.

"Till date, the Delhi government has arranged around 8,500 beds in the hospitals out of which 45 per cent beds are occupied, the capacity is further being enhanced amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. We should obey whatever we have learned during the lockdown as coronavirus will stay for a longer duration. So, we have to learn to protect ourselves from it," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Jain also said that in every fourteen days the number of COVID-19 positive cases double here.

"According to this trend, we need more beds so we have started preparing for it already. If a person is suffering from serious COVID-19 symptoms, they can go to LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals."

Jain further asserted that every person who tests positive for COVID-19 doesn't need to be admitted to a hospital.

"80 to 90 per cent of persons do not need admission in hospitals at all," Jain stated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp