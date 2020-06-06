Tablighi case: No need for CBI probe, Centre tells SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said there is no need for a separate probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in the national capital, adding that the Delhi Police investigation into the case is being conducted on a day-to-day basis and will be completed in a time-bound manner.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an affidavit filed in response to a PIL filed by advocate Supriya Pandita seeking a CBI probe into alleged lapses by the Delhi government and the Delhi Police that led to the congregation at the Markaz that is believed to have spawned a surge in the country’s Covid-19 cases.

“The investigation in the aforesaid matter is being conducted on a day-to-day basis, in accordance with the mandate of law and all efforts are being made to finalise investigation and submit a report u/s 173 CrPC before the Hon’ble Court in a time-bound manner,” stated the affidavit.

Explaining the steps and action taken by the police against the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters at Nizamuddin, the affidavit states that Delhi Police had contacted the authorities of the Nizamuddin Markaz on March 21 to apprise them of the threat of the Covid-19.

“Instructions were given to take immediate steps to prevent the spread of the disease. Foreigners were told to go back to their respective countries and Indian delegates were asked to return to their native places, the ministry stated. However, the Markaz refused to follow the instructions,” the affidavit says.

“A missionary visa is granted to a foreigner whose sole objective of visiting India is missionary work not involving proselytization. It is submitted as per the visa policy, a visa is not to be granted to preachers and evangelists who desire to come to India on propaganda campaigns, whether on their own or at the invitation of any organisation in India,” it states.

It further referred to an audio recording purportedly of Maulana Saad, the head of the Tablighi Jamaat, which was circulated on social media in which he was heard asking his followers to defy the nationwide lockdown, social-distancing norms and to attend the religious gathering of the Markaz.

“Organisers had deliberately, willfully, negligently and malignantly disobeyed the lawful directions issued by the government in allowing a huge gathering to assemble inside a closed premise over a protracted period without any semblance of social distancing or provision of masks and sanitisers,” the affidavit adds.