STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Unlock 1: Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market opens after two months, customers missing

Another textile businessman Kailash Aggarwal of Gandhi Nagar has also started going to his factory.

Published: 06th June 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shopkeeper waits for customers at a market during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday June 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shops have opened in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market, the country’s largest readymade garment wholesale market. However, the usual hustle-bustle in the market is missing.

Due to the corona outbreak, the crowds in the market have vanished. Businessmen open shops but close before dusk as they hardly receive any customer.

Many shops are shut because the staff working there has returned home. The exodus of workers from Delhi has greatly affected the business in the market.

Textile businessman Harish Kumar said that shops have been opened, but there are no customers. He said the market is receiving barely 25 per cent of its usual number of customers.

He said since the factories are still closed, neither new orders are being received nor there are artisans and staff. The factories even do not have the staff for cleaning the premises.

Most markets recorded lower footfall than usual since reopening | express

Kumar said that due to the sealing of the borders of Delhi, wholesalers are not coming from outside. Traders say that the usual sheen of Gandhi Nagar market, Asia’s largest wholesale market of readymade garments, will not return unless transportation becomes accessible and available.

S.K. Goyal, president of the Ramnagar Readymade Merchant Association based in Gandhi Nagar, said that as long as the borders of Delhi with the NCR cities are sealed, the opening of the market will not make any difference.

Another textile businessman Kailash Aggarwal of Gandhi Nagar has also started going to his factory. He said that only a few shops have opened because there is no demand.

With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gandhi Nagar market opens delhi Coronavirus
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • rational1
    Move out of Delhi
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp