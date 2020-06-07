STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, party MLAs detained during protest against AAP government

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri said that the BJP will continue to protest against the AAP government over alleged deteriorating healthcare services.

Published: 07th June 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Guptabeing detained by police at Rajghat during his protest against Kejriwal government for weakening health services

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Guptabeing detained by police at Rajghat during his protest against Kejriwal government for weakening health services. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and his party's MLAs were detained for alleged violation of lockdown norms on Sunday after they gathered at Rajghat to protest against the AAP government over "deteriorating" healthcare services in the city.

Gupta, along with 14 others, was detained for organising the protest in violation of the lockdown norms, a senior police officer said. The detained BJP leaders were taken to Rajender Nagar police station and released later.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri said the BJP will continue to protest against the AAP government over alleged deteriorating healthcare services in the national capital. "The Delhi BJP president was detained by the Delhi Police at Rajghat during a protest against the Kejriwal government for collapse of health services in Delhi," a statement by the party said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adesh Gupta Delhi government Rajghat Delhi BJP Delhi BJP protest Delhi Police
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp