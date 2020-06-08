Lockdown delays restoration of Delhi's Ajmeri Darwaza

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic has delayed the restoration of Ajmeri Darwaza (doorway), one of the four surviving gateways of Mughal imperial city Shahjahanabad, by almost six months.

The work was scheduled to begin in March and construction materials and stone were sourced but the curb put by the Centre led to abrupt halt of the project.

Officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), privy to the project, said that the main reason for delay was shortage of labourers due to migration.

The work is expected to start before September.

“The only hurdle is non- availability of labourers, who have gone back to their native place. It is unlikely that they will return to the city soon. Workers were to start the job but lockdown was imposed.

Construction material was stashed at the site and is still lying at the site. I am hopeful the work may take off by September,” said an official.

Shahjahanabad, commonly referred as the Walled city or old Delhi commissioned in 1639 by fifth Mughal emperor Shahjahan, was surrounded by a six-kilometre-long wall. The city originally had 14 gates and 14 wickets. Only four of them — Dilli Gate, Ajmeri Gate, Kashmere Gate and Turkman Gate — are remaining.

The official said that restoration was planned before Monsoon because cracks had developed in the terrace, which might damage the structure further.

“We had proposed to relay concrete plaster on its terrace before the rainy season and repair stone cut work in the arch. Almost 40% stones need to be replaced. Besides, sandstone flooring and pointing are also to be carried out,” the official said.