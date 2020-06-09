STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Maken seeks 70 per cent hospital beds reserved for COVID patients by Delhi govt, moves NHRC

The senior Congress leader had earlier said that it is premature to open up Delhi till the time adequate health facilities are put in place.

Published: 09th June 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ajay Maken on Tuesday approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking directions to the Delhi government to keep ready and reserve 70 per cent hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

Through his petition, he submitted that the national capital shouldn’t open up further from the lockdown until Covid-19 positivity rate comes down to 10 per cent from 27 per cent.

“It is extremely painful to see that only 12 per cent of the Delhi Government, eight per cent of the Central Government institutions and seven per cent private hospital beds are presently occupied and prepared to treat Covid patients. Moreover, in the Delhi government hospitals, even around 70 per cent of dedicated beds are vacant,” his petition said.

Seeking urgent intervention for protection and preservation of public life, he submitted before the commission, “I seek your indulgence in the unprecedented health governance crisis endangering human life in the national capital. We request your good self to issue appropriate directions to the GNCTD for protection and preservation of human life in Delhi.”

Maken was accompanied by advocate and former president of All India Professionals’ Congress Aman Panwar, councillor Abhishek Dutt, who is also vice president of Delhi Congress, and another lawyer and chairman of legal & human rights department of the party in Delhi Sunil Kumar.

Maken had earlier opposed the government decision of easing lockdown in Delhi until adequate health facilities are not in place.

Seeking directions for the government and municipal corporations for augmentation of CNG run crematorium facilities, he submitted that there has been a delay in conducting the last rites of those deceased during the pandemic period.

