STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda appoints two observers to select Delhi team

However, he pointed out that involvement of the central leadership means something is not ‘right’ within the state unit.  

Published: 09th June 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to facilitate smooth restructuring of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital, its president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed national general secretary Arun Singh and head of women wing Vijaya Rahatlar to oversee the entire process of new team’s formation.

According party functionaries, this development indicates that major organisational reshuffling is on the cards and ‘all is not well’ in the local unit.

Not only this, senior party leaders claim that arguably for the first time such an arrangement has been made for the restructuring a unit.

“As per party constitution, it is mandatory to replace one-third of the office bearers with new faces. Reshuffling seemed imminent after the appointment of new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, who took charge last week,” said a party leader, privy to the matter.  

However, he pointed out that the involvement of the central leadership means something is not ‘right’ within the state unit.  

“It seems that there is trust deficit between central leaders and Delhi in-charge of the party, national vice president Shyam Jaju and its general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan. Possibly, senior leaders are not pleased with their style of functioning.

"The development is also being seen as a move to clip their wings. They couldn’t be replaced immediately so their power seems to have been restricted,” said a former Delhi BJP president requesting anonymity.

Another senior leader, who had held the post of Delhi BJP chief, also was of the view that monitoring by the central leaders would certainly ensure their limited role in organisational changes.

“Perception in the cadre was that Jaju and Siddharthan will call the shots. The message is loud and clear who is final authority now. But technically, the appointment of Singh and Rahatlar infringes upon the rights of the Delhi BJP president, which he inherits to form his team. This is unprecedented and for the first time, it has happened,” said the senior leader who didn’t want to be named.

Various appointments depend on Singh’s report

National general secretary Arun Singh and head of women wing Vijaya Rahatlar will look for qualified faces for the state unit and submit their report to JP Nadda, after which the new team of the Delhi BJP will be announced.

All eyes are on the new appointments to key posts like state vice president, state general secretary, and state secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp