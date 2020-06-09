Delhi riots: 924 pages charge sheet filed in head constable case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police filed charge sheet before a court on Monday in two cases related to the killing of Head Constable Ratan Lal during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February contending that there was a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’ that triggered the communal riot in which senior police officials were also attacked and suffered serious injuries.

Head Constable Ratan Lal

Police said during investigation it emerged that the sit-in protest in the main Wazirabad protest since mid-January was used as a ‘spring board to propel riots’ and the ensuing riots snowballed into fierce rioting in various pockets of north east district and initially one community remained aggressive on February 24 which was followed by violent reaction of the other community.

It further said that in the investigation it has been established that the riots were not impromptu but were conspired with an intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The conspirators caused disruption by dual scheme of spreading misinformation on CAA and roads blockade (chakka jam), which triggered a major communal riot, police said. When the mob attacked police officials on February 24, DCP (Shahdara) Amit Kumar Sharma, ACP (Gokulpuri) Anuj Kumar and other police officials suffered serious injuries.

While one charge sheet named 17 persons as accused, other was filed against six persons for the offences of murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion, caste, language etc and other sections and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

Charge sheet names 17 as accused

While one charge sheet named 17 persons as accused, other was filed against six persons for the offences of murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between groups.