Mandi workers in Delhi to get 10,000 safety kits 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD) has pledged 10,000 safety kits for frontline workers at sabzi manids. Each kit will consist of two disinfecting soaps, a hand sanitiser, two washable reusable masks and a hand towel.

According to Prince Singhal, founder of CADD, “The pandemic has brought to the forefront the fragility of human life.

As a society we need to show enormous amount of resilience and generosity to help our community and the entire eco system to tide over this crucial time.

During these times the reality of those working in subzi mandi’s is no different from wage earners... This vulnerable section has limited access to food and other basic amenities making personal hygiene the least of their priorities. This is what led me to initiate the campaign.”

The project is being implemented in Azadpur Mandi, Okhla Mandi, Mehrauli Subzi Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, Khandsa Mandi, Noida Mandi among others.