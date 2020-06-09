STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to probe Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital for violating testing guidelines

The police registered a case against the hospital’s Medical Superintendent on a complaint from Amit Kumar Pamasi, Deputy Secretary Health and Family Welfare of Delhi government.

Published: 09th June 2020 10:03 AM

Visitor being scanned by thermal device at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police will investigate into the complaint filed by the Deputy Health Secretary of Delhi against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines on coronavirus testing.

“The police will probe into the matter and submit the report in the court,” a source said.

The police remark follows reports that suggested the FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was filed due to “clerical” error.

The police registered a case against the hospital’s Medical Superintendent on a complaint from Amit Kumar Pamasi, Deputy Secretary Health and Family Welfare of Delhi government.

Pamasi in his complaint said the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting Covid-19 samples, which was “mandatory.” This was a violation of directions issued under the Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations 2020, the FIR stated.

