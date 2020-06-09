STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 1: First day poor show at Delhi malls and restaurants

The few eateries that were open in hip hangouts such as Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Defence Colony wore a desolate look. Others preferred to provide only takeaway services or delivery.

Cha Bar in CP opened but there were only a few customers (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If gluttonous Delhiites had hoped to tuck into chicken steak at their preferred restaurant or simply sip cappuccino at a café, then they were largely disappointed.

Most shopping malls and restaurants that were allowed to reopen from Monday either did not open or offered limited services.

Shopping malls in Vasant Kunj that used to attract the well-heeled before the lockdown did not open, with bored guards expressing ignorance when they would. Other major malls staggered their opening.

News of the reopening of restaurants had whetted Harshita Bedi’s appetite and she stepped out for lunch at the Vasant Vihar market. But she had to return home dejected as none of the restaurants had opened.  “We had hoped to dine out as it’s a family occasion and we’ve celebrated the last few of those inside our home. It’s a shame we’ll end up having to do the same again today,” Bedi said.

“After spending two months at home, I stepped out to eat but the places I like hadn’t opened,” said Ms Singhvi, 78, a South-Delhi resident at Khan Market.Fast food chains like McDonalds and Pizza Hut opened their stores, allowing three-four people at a time, while other restaurants had put up signs declaring they were delivery-only.

A contrast to the subdued reopening was The Big Chill Cakery in Khan Market that had a queue all lined up.

“We are delivering all pastas and other dishes, as well as our desserts and pies. We don’t know when we’ll open for dine-in again, but it’s good to see we’re still in demand,” said the café’s spokesperson.
With the government having announced its guidelines only recently, many restaurants are clueless on how they can function. The lockdown may have ended, the suspense remains.

Hit hard by prolonged shutdown

Khan Market’s celebrated Café Turtle café and bookshop announced it would shut indefinitely, with many other legacy properties around the Capital on the chopping block as well. Business remained lean as restaurants resumed their operations.

