STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP putting lives at risk in Delhi, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Delhi government said most people wanted private and local government-run hospitals to be reserved just for residents.

Published: 10th June 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched an all-out attack against the BJP accusing it of putting several lives at risk. “BJP has put entire Delhi at risk. After a lot of thought and planning a decision was taken by the government to reserve the healthcare facilities but BJP because of its politics changed that decision. This is a very unfortunate and the decision by the L-G is anti-public interest,” said AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh.

Last week, when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sealed the Delhi borders, the government held a survey on whether to open the border which was sealed and received around 7,00,000 WhatsApp messages, 5,000 emails, and 53,000 calls.

The government said most people wanted private and local government-run hospitals to be reserved just for residents. AAP officials said that based on this finding, a cabinet decision was made implementing the same. But citing right to health as a fundamental right under the Indian constitution, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the decision.

“Other neighbouring cities like Noida and Haryana have not allowed outsiders to enter into the areas, I want to ask where the residents of Delhi will go for treatment?” added Singh.

Kejriwal had earlier said that people from all over the country will come to Delhi in search of better medical treatment as a result of which he said that beds in the national capital will be occupied in just two-three days.L-G Baijal though overruled this decision stating it to be unconstituitonal.

Financial aid for families

Delhi Congress Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that at the all-party meet he had proposed to issue a grant of Rs 10,000 to families affected by the coronavirus to help them to overcome the financial crisis being faced by them during the pandemic. Chaudhary also raised the issue of less testing in the national capital and added that it might lead to a dangerous situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll AAP Sanjay Singh
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp