BJP putting lives at risk in Delhi, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched an all-out attack against the BJP accusing it of putting several lives at risk. “BJP has put entire Delhi at risk. After a lot of thought and planning a decision was taken by the government to reserve the healthcare facilities but BJP because of its politics changed that decision. This is a very unfortunate and the decision by the L-G is anti-public interest,” said AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh.

Last week, when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sealed the Delhi borders, the government held a survey on whether to open the border which was sealed and received around 7,00,000 WhatsApp messages, 5,000 emails, and 53,000 calls.

The government said most people wanted private and local government-run hospitals to be reserved just for residents. AAP officials said that based on this finding, a cabinet decision was made implementing the same. But citing right to health as a fundamental right under the Indian constitution, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the decision.

“Other neighbouring cities like Noida and Haryana have not allowed outsiders to enter into the areas, I want to ask where the residents of Delhi will go for treatment?” added Singh.

Kejriwal had earlier said that people from all over the country will come to Delhi in search of better medical treatment as a result of which he said that beds in the national capital will be occupied in just two-three days.L-G Baijal though overruled this decision stating it to be unconstituitonal.

Financial aid for families



Delhi Congress Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that at the all-party meet he had proposed to issue a grant of Rs 10,000 to families affected by the coronavirus to help them to overcome the financial crisis being faced by them during the pandemic. Chaudhary also raised the issue of less testing in the national capital and added that it might lead to a dangerous situation.