Unusual COVID-19 warriors: Two airport ground staff recount their strife to ensure medical supplies

Both Gupta and Yadav are part of Lifeline Udan, the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Special Campaign to ensure the healthcare sector is always well-stocked with necessary COVID medical requirements.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:31 AM

Shipments being checked at Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) following the government’s COVID guidelines

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Ever wondered how medical supplies and essentials like face masks and gloves became more and more accessible as the lockdown progressed, despite all restrictions on movement across India? Well, it is all thanks to individuals like Anshul Gupta, Project Head (Medical Supplies) and Cargo Manager and Sanskriti Yadav, Assistant Manager, Cargo, at DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited), who rose to the call of duty against all odds.

Both Gupta and Yadav are part of Lifeline Udan, the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Special Campaign to ensure the healthcare sector is always well-stocked with necessary COVID medical requirements and gear. In fact, DIAL has set up a COVID-19 dedicated warehouse at the airport. Spread over 4,000 sqm, here all cargo related to COVID-19 is received, stored and distributed over the country.The two have been on duty since March 25, spending nearly 10 hours a day at the airport to coordinate with the team to ensure smooth functioning, 24x7.

The going has been tough

Gupta drives 100km each day to and from airport. Till May 31, Yadav walked for 3km from her home in West Delhi to a point where a colleague would pick her up. “That was tough. Now I take an e-rickshaw,” says Yadav, whose neighbours didn’t appreciate the strife. “People in my colony were very sceptical and always discouraged me from going to office. They would move to the other side of road on seeing me coming back from office, sanitise the staircase and door when I passed, and always asked me why am I not flying back to my parents in Lucknow. I would feel upset, tried convincing them that the airport authorities were taking all precautions. They always told me I am not only risking my life, but theirs too,” she says.

But someone has to do the job. “We have to be on our toes for the next two months. Shipments arrive all the time, and there can be no laxity in clearing and dispatching these,” Gupta says, adding that all packs are sanitised three times – upon receiving, then segregation and last, at the time of dispatch. “We have been able to clear each shipment within 4-5 hours without any manual intervention. By God’s grace everything is going perfect and there has been no complaint from any state so far,” he adds.

Handling with care

Airport is a high risk area, but with Covid guidelines being enforced, not a single case of infection has come up. “There is thermal scanning for every person on entry. Staff members have downloaded the AarogyaSetu app, which is kept in active mode to check any case of infection. We wear gloves and masks and maintain social distancing,” says Yadav.

“We have created a proper work system, with small teams and distribution of tasks. We have to report daily on who all we have met. So, if anyone is found infected, we will be able to trace down all the people he/she has met over the last 15-20 days,” says Gupta, adding that the only way to keep yourself safe is follow guidelines strictly, be it office or home. “Since I have a family, I have kept a dedicated space for all my office files and equipment, and sanitise each thing before entering home. Immediately after reaching home, I have a hot water bath and drink the Ayurvedic concoction prepared by wife. I also do yoga.”
Are there times when the news of an increasing death toll and case count gets them panicky? “Then we play motivational audios,” quips Gupta, “mostly, we only listen to positive news.”

